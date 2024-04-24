LIC Issues Cautionary Notice Against Fraudulent Social Media Advertising; Shares Close Up By 0.70%

LIC Issues Cautionary Notice Against Fraudulent Social Media Advertising | Representative image

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) issued a cautionary notice on Wednesday, warning the public about certain individuals and/or entities engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on various social media platforms.

LIC, on their social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shared a post regarding it.

LIC, in their public caution notice, stated, "It has come to their attention that certain individuals and/or entities are engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on various social media platforms by misusing the image of our senior official/s or ex-officials, our brand logo, and our brand name without our consent in an unauthorised manner. We wish to alert the public in regard to such deceptive activities."

Furthermore, LIC has alerted the public about these deceptive activities.

"We remain committed to upholding the integrity of our band and ensuring that our Policyholders other stakeholders and the general public are not misled by such unauthorised and deceptive advertising practices on various social media platforms," LIC said in a public caution notice.

LIC Shares

The shares of LIC on Wednesday at 3:30 PM IST closed at Rs 993.00, up by 0.70 per cent on NSE.