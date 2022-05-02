LIC IPO opens on May 9: Check out positives, negatives of mega IPO; should you subscribe?

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the country's largest insurance provider with a market share of 66.2 percent/61.4 percent in terms of new business premiumfor FY2021/9MFY2022.

LIC is the largest asset manager in India with AUM of Rs 40.1 trillion, as on December 31, 2021, on a standalone basis.

LIC offers a wide variety of participating and non participating products to its customers including ULIP’s, saving insurance products, term insurance products, health insurance, and annuity and pension products. LIC has the largest individual agent network among life insurance entities in India, comprising approximately 1.33 million individual agents as on December 31, '21, which was 6.8 times the number of individual agents of the second largest life insurer.

Company background

LIC is India's only government-owned insurance provider company. It was established on September1, 1956, under the LIC Act by merging and nationalizing 245 private life insurance companies in India. It is providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in India. It is a part insurance and part investment products company. Their plans are a combination of insurance and investment with a guaranteed return.

LIC has over 13.5 lakh agents who help bring most of the new business. Largest Insurance Company in India with significant market share LIC is the largest life insurer in India, with a 61.6 percent market share in terms of total/gross written premiums (GWP) and a 61.4 percent market share in terms of New Business Premium (“NBP”) for 9MFY2022. Moreover, LIC has a 71.8 percent market share in terms of number of individual policies issued and 88.8 percen market share in terms of number of group policies issued for the 9 months ended December 31, 2021.

LIC’s market share

In the Indian life insurance industry for fiscal 2021, LIC's market share was 64.1 perceny in terms of GWP, 66.2 percent in terms of NBP, 74.6 percent in terms of number of individual policies issued, and 81.1 percent in terms of number of group policies issued. Wide product basket catering to all segments LIC has a broad, diversified product portfolio covering various segments across individual products and group products.

Continued dominant position in group insurance driving NBP growth

In terms of business parameters LIC’s new business premium (NBP) has grown at a CAGR of 13.5 percent between FY2019-FY2021 while total premium has grown at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the same period. Total premium in India has grown at a CAGR of 9.3 percent while annualized premium equivalent (APE) has grown at a CAGR of 6.0 percent CAGR during the same period.

LIC continues to be an overall market leader in the insurance space with a 66.2 percent/61.4 percent market share in new business premium for FY2021/9MFY2022. LIC’s dominant position in the life insurance business is largely driven by its 75 percent+ market share in the group insurance business. However over the past few years LIC has lost significant market share in the high margin individual insurance business.

High proportion of Group & Participating businesses have been a drag on margins

In terms of annual premium equivalent (APE) LIC derives a significant portion of their business from group and participating businesses which are by nature low margin business as compared to individual and non-participating and protection business. Higher contribution from group insurance and participating business has been a drag on LIC’s NBP margins at 9.3 percent for 9MFY2022 which is significantly lower than the listed life insurance players despite its size and scale.

Over the last few years there has been a shift from participating to non participating policies in the product mix. However participating policies still accounted for 64.4 percent of LIC’s total APE in 9MFY2022 which is significantly higher than private life insurance companies like HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential and SBI Life where participating business account for less than 30 percent of total APE.

Positives

(a) The largest player in the fast growing and underpenetrated Indian life insurance sector, 5th largest life insurer globally by GWP

(b) Cross-cyclical product mix that caters to diverse consumer needs

(c) Presence across India through an omni-channel distribution network with an unparalleled agency force

(d) Trusted brand and a customer-centric business model. (e) Robust risk management framework.

Investment concerns

(a) Continued market share loss to private players

(b) Adverse persistency metrics (e.g, volatility in market, regulatory change, losing faith etc) could have a material adverse effect on company’s financial condition

(c) Adverse impact due to COVID-19 type pandemic. (d) Difficult to value the company given complex methodology involved in calculating embedded value.

Outlook & Valuation

Angel One Ltd. says: "At the upper end of the price band the LIC IPO is offered at P/EV (embedded value) of 1.1x as compared to other large listed private life insurance companies which are trading at multiples of 2.5-4.3x September ’21 EV.

"Though there are concerns over LIC regarding market share loss in individual insurance business and historically lower margins, we believe that valuations factor in most of the negatives. Expected improvements in product mix and greater transfer of surplus to shareholders account over the coming years are expected to drive profits from current low levels, which along with cheap valuations provide comfort.

"Moreover, discount of Rs 45 and Rs 60 for retail investors an LIC policyholders makes the issue more attractive for them. Hence, we are assigning a “SUBSCRIBE” recommendation to the issue," the brokerage report said.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 01:53 PM IST