 LIC Increases Stake In Steel Authority Of India To 8.69%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Increases Stake In Steel Authority Of India To 8.69%

LIC Increases Stake In Steel Authority Of India To 8.69%

LIC bought the shares in open market and its holding increased by 2 per cent to 8.687 per cent at an average cost of Rs 66.18.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
LIC Increases Stake In Steel Authority Of India To 8.69% | File photo

The Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday increased its shareholding in Steel Authority of India from 6.686 per cent to 8.687 per cent, announced the company through an exchange filing. The company now holds a total of 35,88,07,919 equity shares up from its earlier 27,61,48,137 shares.

LIC bought the shares in open market and its holding increased by 2 per cent to 8.687 per cent at an average cost of Rs 66.18.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is one of the largest steel-making companies in India and one of the Maharatnas of the country's Central Public Sector Enterprises. SAIL manufactures and sells a broad range of steel products.

LIC shares

The shares of LIC on Friday closed at Rs 602.20, down by 0.20 per cent.

Read Also
LIC Raises Stake In Tech Mahindra To 8.88%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

LIC Increases Stake In Steel Authority Of India To 8.69%

LIC Increases Stake In Steel Authority Of India To 8.69%

Volkswagen Unveils New Variation Of Virtus And Taigun: Take A Look Inside

Volkswagen Unveils New Variation Of Virtus And Taigun: Take A Look Inside

Sensex Loses 200 Points To End Day At 62,640; Nifty Drops Below 18,600

Sensex Loses 200 Points To End Day At 62,640; Nifty Drops Below 18,600

Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Halves To Rs 3,240 Crore In May On Profit Booking

Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Halves To Rs 3,240 Crore In May On Profit Booking

Disney+ Hotstar Tries To Halt JioCinema's Advance By Offering Cricket World Cup And Asia Cup For...

Disney+ Hotstar Tries To Halt JioCinema's Advance By Offering Cricket World Cup And Asia Cup For...