LIC Increases Shareholding In IDFC First Bank From 0.20% To 2.68% Amid Fundraising Efforts; Check Details Here

LIC Increases Shareholding In IDFC First Bank From 0.20% To 2.68% Amid Fundraising Efforts | Representative Image

The country's largest insurance company, The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on Thursday (July 4), through an exchange filing announced that it has increased its shareholding in IDFC First Bank Limited from 0.20 per cent to 2.68 per cent of the bank's post-issue paid-up capital.

Details of the Share Purchase

LIC's stake in IDFC First Bank has increased from 1.42 crore shares to 20.02 crore shares.

This surge was achieved through a preferential allotment at Rs 80.63 per share, according to an exchange filing dated June 30th.

The shares were acquired via a private placement offer.

Fundraising Efforts by IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank recently announced its plan to raise Rs 3,200 crore through the issuance of 39.68 crore preference shares. This fundraising effort was outlined in an exchange filing on May 30th, and the increased stake by LIC is part of this broader capital-raising initiative.

Shares performance

The shares of LIC on Thursday closed at Rs 1,010.30, up by 2.24 per cent.

LIC shares performance |

Conversely, , IDFC First Bank's shares saw a slight increase, closing at Rs 81.13, up by 0.31 per cent.