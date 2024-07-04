 LIC Increases Shareholding In IDFC First Bank From 0.20% To 2.68% Amid Fundraising Efforts; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Increases Shareholding In IDFC First Bank From 0.20% To 2.68% Amid Fundraising Efforts; Check Details Here

LIC Increases Shareholding In IDFC First Bank From 0.20% To 2.68% Amid Fundraising Efforts; Check Details Here

LIC's stake in IDFC First Bank has increased from 1.42 crore shares to 20.02 crore shares.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
LIC Increases Shareholding In IDFC First Bank From 0.20% To 2.68% Amid Fundraising Efforts | Representative Image

The country's largest insurance company, The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on Thursday (July 4), through an exchange filing announced that it has increased its shareholding in IDFC First Bank Limited from 0.20 per cent to 2.68 per cent of the bank's post-issue paid-up capital.

Details of the Share Purchase

LIC's stake in IDFC First Bank has increased from 1.42 crore shares to 20.02 crore shares.

This surge was achieved through a preferential allotment at Rs 80.63 per share, according to an exchange filing dated June 30th.

The shares were acquired via a private placement offer.

Read Also
SEBI Tells Stock Brokers: Put Mechanisms in Place To Prevent Market Abuse And Fraud
article-image

Fundraising Efforts by IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank recently announced its plan to raise Rs 3,200 crore through the issuance of 39.68 crore preference shares. This fundraising effort was outlined in an exchange filing on May 30th, and the increased stake by LIC is part of this broader capital-raising initiative.

Shares performance

The shares of LIC on Thursday closed at Rs 1,010.30, up by 2.24 per cent.

LIC shares performance

LIC shares performance |

Conversely, , IDFC First Bank's shares saw a slight increase, closing at Rs 81.13, up by 0.31 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LIC Increases Shareholding In IDFC First Bank From 0.20% To 2.68% Amid Fundraising Efforts; Check...

LIC Increases Shareholding In IDFC First Bank From 0.20% To 2.68% Amid Fundraising Efforts; Check...

China's BYD Inaugurates First Plant In Thailand As It Expands Reach Into Southeast Asia

China's BYD Inaugurates First Plant In Thailand As It Expands Reach Into Southeast Asia

SEBI Tells Stock Brokers: Put Mechanisms in Place To Prevent Market Abuse And Fraud

SEBI Tells Stock Brokers: Put Mechanisms in Place To Prevent Market Abuse And Fraud

Adani Group Companies See Their Shares Decline Amid New Revelation In Hindenburg Fiasco

Adani Group Companies See Their Shares Decline Amid New Revelation In Hindenburg Fiasco

Stock Market: Sensex Sails Past 80,000; Markets Surge As Pharma And Defence Stocks Lead Gains

Stock Market: Sensex Sails Past 80,000; Markets Surge As Pharma And Defence Stocks Lead Gains