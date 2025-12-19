 Shriram Finance Board To Consider Capital Raising Via Stake Sale
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShriram Finance Board To Consider Capital Raising Via Stake Sale

Shriram Finance Board To Consider Capital Raising Via Stake Sale

Shriram Finance said its board will consider proposals to raise funds, including a potential stake sale, at a meeting on December 19. The company has closed its trading window from December 17. Market sources indicate a possible 20 per cent stake sale to Japan’s MUFG, amid rising Japanese interest in India’s financial services sector.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:02 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Financial Services firm Shriram Finance said its board will take a call on capital raising through stake sale on Friday. "The company is on a growth trajectory and routinely explores opportunities which are aimed at enhancing shareholder value. Accordingly, the company has intimated to the Stock Exchanges on December 16, 2025 with respect to its Board Meeting scheduled to be held on December 19, 2025 to consider the proposal for raising of funds through various avenues," Shriram Finance said in a clarification to stock exchanges.

Further, the company has closed its Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company from December 17, 2025, for all designated persons, and the same was also intimated to the stock exchanges, it said. According to market sources, the Shriram Finance board is likely to approve 20 per cent stake sale in favour of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Read Also
Finance Minister Sitharaman Flags Weaponised Global Trade, Says India’s Economic Strength Is Key...
article-image

Earlier this year, another Japanese financial services firm, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), picked up a 24.22 per cent stake in Yes Bank. SMBC became the biggest single stakeholder in the bank, followed by the State Bank of India. Japanese investment bank Mizuho Securities on Wednesday announced a plan to acquire over 60 per cent stake in Avendus Capital from US-based investment firm KKR.

With this, Mizuho Securities, an arm of Mizuho Financial Group, aims to further strengthen its business foundation in India's rapidly developing and maturing capital markets.

FPJ Shorts
CAG Slams SAIL: Delays, Inefficiencies, & ₹16,000 Crore Performance Hit
CAG Slams SAIL: Delays, Inefficiencies, & ₹16,000 Crore Performance Hit
Madhya Pradesh Pouring ₹36,483 Crore For Mega Road Blitz With 6 Expressways & India's First Tiger Corridor
Madhya Pradesh Pouring ₹36,483 Crore For Mega Road Blitz With 6 Expressways & India's First Tiger Corridor
Former NASCAR Champion Greg Biffle, Wife & Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash
Former NASCAR Champion Greg Biffle, Wife & Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash
NTPC Targets 244 GW Capacity By 2037, Plans ₹7 Lakh Crore Capex
NTPC Targets 244 GW Capacity By 2037, Plans ₹7 Lakh Crore Capex

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CAG Slams SAIL: Delays, Inefficiencies, & ₹16,000 Crore Performance Hit

CAG Slams SAIL: Delays, Inefficiencies, & ₹16,000 Crore Performance Hit

Madhya Pradesh Pouring ₹36,483 Crore For Mega Road Blitz With 6 Expressways & India's First Tiger...

Madhya Pradesh Pouring ₹36,483 Crore For Mega Road Blitz With 6 Expressways & India's First Tiger...

NTPC Targets 244 GW Capacity By 2037, Plans ₹7 Lakh Crore Capex

NTPC Targets 244 GW Capacity By 2037, Plans ₹7 Lakh Crore Capex

Shriram Finance Board To Consider Capital Raising Via Stake Sale

Shriram Finance Board To Consider Capital Raising Via Stake Sale

Ola Electric Clears Promoter Pledge After ₹260 Crore Loan Repayment

Ola Electric Clears Promoter Pledge After ₹260 Crore Loan Repayment