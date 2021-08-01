LIC Housing waiting for BSE and NSE response on Rs 2,334 cr preferential issue

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is still awaiting for clearances from the stock exchanges before it could go ahead with the Rs 2,334 crore preferential issue to its parent Life Insurance Corporation even though capital market regulator SEBI had not raised any query and the mortgage lender denied approaching the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in this regard, LIC HFL sources said.

BSE and NSE sought clarifications on why the valuation report of a registered value had not been considered while determining the price of such shares on allotment to LIC.

"Only the stock exchanges had raised queries and we have responded and are waiting for their feedback. The bourses had asked us not to release the voting results on this agenda which we have abided by. There is no query from SEBI so far and we have not approached SAT in this regard," the sources told PTI.

LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) was supposed to issue shares at Rs 514.25 apiece having a face value of Rs 2 each to its promoter. LIC's shareholding in the housing financier post the proposed allotment of shares will go up to 45.24 per cent from over 40.31 per cent currently.