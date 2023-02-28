e-Paper Get App
LIC dilutes its equity shares of P I Industries to 3.028%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
LIC dilutes its equity shares of P I Industries to 3.028% | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) informed that the corporation’s shareholding in "P I INDUSTRIES LTD” has been diluted from 76,40,976 to 45,95,099 equity shares decreasing its shareholding from 5.036% to 3.028% of the paid-up capital of the said company, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9thSeptember, 2015.

