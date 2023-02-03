LIC and SBI exposure to Adani not a cause for concern, says Finance Secy

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan | NHRDN Chennai Chapter's Youtube

Hit by Hindenburg Researche's allegations of fraud, and reportedly a probe by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), the Adani Group cancelled its follow on share sale to insulate investors from volatility. As its group stocks have tanked as much as 75 per cent, wiping off more than $100 billion from market value, questions are being asked about risks to state-owned entities. Amid speculation about how the Adani stock freefall can drag down State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation, India's Finance Secretary has clarified that their exposure to the conglomerate is negligible.

Speaking to NDTV, recently acquired by the Adani Group, the official clarified that SBI and LIC's exposure to the firm wasn't high enough to cause concern. He assured depositors and policy holders by stating that the decline of a single company won't affect institutions of the country. LIC has invested more than Rs 32,000 crore in the port to power behemoth, which has lost over Rs 9 lakh crore in market value in a week, while SBI has given more than Rs 21,000 crore in loans to it.

Read Also Nirbhaya accused's lawyer files PIL against Hindenburg in Supreme Court

India's opposition parties used the exposure of these institutions to Adani as basis for demanding a probe into allegations against it. LIC on the other hand said that the Adani debt securities it has are rated AA, while Citigroup and Credit Suisse have reportedly stopped accepting the securities as a collateral for loans.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)