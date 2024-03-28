Level Unlocked: Coal India Attains Annual Target, Scales 610.8-MT Supply

Representative image | File

According reports, India's public sector energy undertaking, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has surpassed its annual supply target. The undertaking was supposed to achieve a target of 610 million tonnes to the thermal power sector. India meets most of its energy needs through 'black gold'.

India therefore is one of the largest importer of coal as well. The ability of in-house undertakings to achieve targets comes as an aid.

Coal India has managed to achieve 610.8 MT till March 27.

According to reports, the undertaking is eyeing to boost production in response to the anticipated peak demand for electricity, estimated to reach 250 GW this summer.

This has also exhibited Coal India's capability to attain targets consistently over a period of time. In fact, in the fiscal year 2022-23, the coal offtake to power plants amounted to 586.6 million tonnes, exceeding the committed quantity of 565 million tonnes.

This also comes at a time, when the government's global commitment and call for action in favour of fighting climate change. Recently, the government and specifically the Coal Ministry, invoked the idea of diversification into other resources.

Coal India, nevertheless is also one of the better performing PSUs in the country. In the past five days Coal India shares have increased by 1.95 per cent to Rs 433.95 per piece. Coal India also is one the largest employers in the country, with as many as 272,000 employees working under it.