Lenskart Solutions Reports 46% Revenue Growth To ₹2,516 Crore In Q4

Lenskart Solutions reported 46 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 2,516 crore, while net profit declined 8.5 percent year-on-year to Rupees 200.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Lenskart Solutions Limited reported strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY26 on a consolidated basis, supported by expansion across domestic and international markets. Revenue from operations rose 46 percent year-on-year to Rupees 2,516 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,728 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit attributable to owners of the holding company declined 8.5 percent to Rupees 200.3 crore from Rupees 218.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 2,565 crore compared with Rupees 1,939 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, revenue from operations increased 9.0 percent from Rupees 2,308 crore, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose 53 percent from Rupees 131.0 crore. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 254.2 crore from Rupees178.4 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rupees 2,308 crore against Rupees 2,163 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 547.6 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 287.5 crore. Finance costs declined to Rupees 43.5 crore from Rupees 48.7 crore sequentially.

What Drove The Numbers

The company continued to invest in international operations and acquisitions during FY26. During the year, Lenskart Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired an 84.21percent stake in Stellio Ventures S.L., while the company also acquired additional stake in QuantDuo Technologies Private Limited, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. Other expenses during the quarter rose to Rupees 665.2 crore from Rupees 430.4 crore a year earlier. Basic earnings per share stood at Rupees 1.17 compared with Rupees 1.31 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 32 percent to Rupees 8,814 crore from Rupees 6,653 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to owners of the holding company increased 67percent to Rupees 493.6 crore from Rupees 295.6 crore in the previous year. During FY26, the company completed its initial public offering aggregating Rupees 72,780 crore and listed its shares on NSE and BSE on November 10, 2025. The board also approved the proposed merger of Dealskart Online Services Private Limited and Lenskart Eyetech Private Limited with Lenskart Solutions Limited.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.