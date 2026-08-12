Lenskart Solutions Q1 Net Profit Surges 273% To ₹228.43 Crore

Mumbai: Lenskart Solutions Limited announced on Wednesday a consolidated net profit of ₹228.43 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2027, a substantial rise from ₹61.17 crore recorded in the same period last year. Consolidated total income for the quarter also increased to ₹2,782.66 crore, up from ₹1,946.11 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,714.18 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 43.28% increase compared to ₹1,894.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the group were ₹2,483.52 crore, an increase from ₹1,836.58 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the consolidated entity rose to ₹1.28 for the quarter, compared to ₹0.36 in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹1.28 from ₹0.36 year-on-year.

Strategic Acquisitions

Lenskart's wholly-owned subsidiary, Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore, will acquire an additional 19% equity stake in Baofeng Framekart Technology Limited. This will increase Lenskart's indirect shareholding in Framekart from 51% to 70%, costing approximately ₹106 million. The acquisition, expected by September 2026, aims to strengthen supply chain resilience and manufacturing control.

New Subsidiaries

The company also approved the incorporation of OWNDAYS Korea, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary in South Korea, with an initial investment of approximately ₹20.2 million. Additionally, a new step-down subsidiary, Wenzhou Framekart Trade Co., Ltd, will be incorporated in the People's Republic of China, with a proposed investment of approximately ₹14.14 million.

Employee Stock Allotment

Lenskart approved the allotment of 5,85,561 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. These shares are fully paid-up and issued to eligible employees upon exercising vested options under the Lenskart Employees Stock Option Plan, 2021. The total issued shares after this allotment will be 1,73,93,06,168.

Merger Scheme

The Board approved a scheme for the merger of Dealskart Online Services Private Limited and Lenskart Eyetech Private Limited with Lenskart Solutions Limited. This merger is subject to requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.