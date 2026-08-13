Lenskart Shares Rise 7% After Strong Q1 FY27 Results

Lenskart

Lenskart Solutions shares climbed nearly 7% to Rs 627 on Thursday after the eyewear retailer reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY27.

The strong results, marked by higher revenue, profitability and margins, led several brokerages to raise their target prices for the stock.

Strong Q1 performance

Lenskart posted a 182.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 228 crore during the April-June quarter. Revenue from operations increased 33.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,214 crore, while EBITDA grew 61.3% to Rs 589 crore.

The company’s growth was supported by both domestic and overseas markets. Revenue from India operations increased 30.7%, while international business recorded 38% growth during the quarter.

Profitability also improved significantly, with Lenskart’s consolidated product margin crossing the 70% mark for the first time. Product margin stood at 70.3% compared with 68.7% in the previous year. EBITDA margin expanded to 21.7% from 18% a year earlier.

Brokerages remain positive on growth prospects

The strong quarterly performance has strengthened confidence among analysts, with several brokerages maintaining a positive stance on the stock.

Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and Motilal Oswal have expressed a bullish view on Lenskart, while Citi has retained a Neutral rating, saying much of the expected growth may already be reflected in the company’s valuation.

Analysts believe Lenskart’s ability to combine revenue expansion with margin improvement is a key factor supporting the positive outlook. The company’s growing international presence, improved product profitability and stronger earnings growth have contributed to investor interest.

The latest results indicate that Lenskart is benefiting from operating efficiencies and scale advantages, allowing profits to grow faster than revenue. With continued expansion across markets and improving margins, brokerages expect the company to maintain its growth momentum.