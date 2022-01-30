Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop specifications revealed ahead of launch

Lenovo is planning to launch a new range of gaming devices under the Legion brand, including a smartphone, tablet as well laptop.

The key specifications of the upcoming Legion Y7000P gaming laptop have been revealed online.

Reports said that Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop will be 11.6 per cent thinner than the previous generation model, reports GizmoChina.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop would come with a maximum acceleration power consumption of 135W, the GPU (RTX 3050 Ti) full-power consumption is 95W, and dual-bake performance is up to 45W + 95W.

The brand is working on a new gaming smartphone 'Legion Y90' soon and new report has claimed that the device may come with 22GB of total RAM, 18GB of which will be true physical RAM as well as 4GB virtual.

The device may come with 640GB, made possible by actually combining two separate 512GB and 128GB sticks.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:37 PM IST