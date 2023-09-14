Lemon Tree Hotels Signs Two New Properties In Junagadh, India And Nepal | Lemon Tree Hotels

In line with the company’s asset-light growth strategy, Lemon Tree Hotels signed two new properties today - Lemon Tree Hotel, Junagadh, Gujarat, India and Tigerland Safari - A Lemon Tree Resort, Chitwan, Nepal. The former is expected to be operational by FY 2025 and the latter is expected to be operational in FY 2024 itself and both the properties shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Junagadh will feature 64 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, meeting room and other public areas. The Rajkot Airport is 102 kms from the property while the Junagadh Railway Station is just 1 km away. The hotel is connected by both public and private transport from all major cities in India.

Tigerland Safari – A Lemon Tree Resort, Chitwan, Nepal will feature 35 wellappointed rooms, one restaurant, banquet hall, meeting rooms and other public areas. The Bharatpur Airport, Nepal is about 22 kms from the property.

Commenting on the development, Mahesh Aiyer, CEO, Carnation Hotels Private Limited - The management subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, said “We are pleased to partner with M/S Trimurti Inn LLP for our latest signing in Junagadh and with Tigerland Safari Resort Pvt. Ltd. in Nepal. The two additions under two diverse brands aligns with our asset-light policy. These would expand our offerings in different parts of the country and internationally to cater to a variety of travellers in different destinations”.

Read Also EESL inks pact with Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy efficiency measures

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)