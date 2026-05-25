Lehar Footwears Reports 55% Revenue Growth To ₹431.3 Crore, Net Profit Up 92%

Lehar Footwears reported FY26 total income growth of 55 percent to Rupees 431.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Lehar Footwears Limited reported audited standalone financial results for Q4 and FY26, with annual revenue and profit reaching record levels despite a softer fourth quarter. Total income for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 91.3 crore, compared with Rupees 109.6 crore in Q4 FY25, while net profit declined to Rupees 4.1 crore from Rupees 5.0 crore a year earlier. For the full year, however, the company posted strong growth as total income rose 55 percent year-on-year to Rupees 431.3 crore and net profit nearly doubled to Rupees 20.8 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The company reported EBITDA of Rupees 8.0 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 9.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while EBITDA margin remained flat at 8.8 percent. Net profit margin narrowed slightly to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent in Q4 FY25. Lehar said lower toolkit order execution during the quarter affected revenue performance, as deliveries were shifted to the following quarter. Interest cost for Q4 declined 40 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1.2 crore from Rupees 2.0 crore due to reduced borrowings and lower interest rates after a CRISIL rating upgrade.

What Drove The Numbers

The footwear segment delivered 27 percent growth in Q4 FY26, supported by strong demand in premium and athleisure categories and wider distribution reach. During FY26, footwear revenue increased 16 percent to Rupees 208.7 crore, aided by new product launches and a richer product mix. The company also expanded OEM supplies in the athleisure category and onboarded brands including Spykar, Red Chief, Cult Fit, and Lee Cooper. Diluted EPS for FY26 rose to Rupees 11.8 from Rupees 6.1 in FY25.

Full-Year Performance

Lehar’s toolkit business emerged as a major contributor in FY26 with segment revenue of Rupees 249.5 crore. The company said it delivered nearly 2 lakh toolkits under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme over the last 18 months. Cash flow from operations stood at Rupees 25.3 crore during FY26, while return on capital employed improved to 18 percent from 12 percent in FY25. The company also reduced long-term debt to near-negligible levels during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.