Layoff wave: Online hospitality major Airbnb lays off 30% of recruiting staff | Image: Airbnb (Representative)

Online hospitality major Airbnb has laid off 30 per cent of its recruiting staff, the media reported.

Due to its intention to hire more people this year, the company's 0.4% headcount reductions out of a total of 6,800 employees. The layoffs at Airbnb were first reported by Bloomberg News.

"We've become a leaner and more focused company over the last three years. The company expects to grow its headcount this year," an Airbnb spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Layoff amid pandemic

Amid the pandemic, Airbnb had laid off 25 per cent of its workforce, or about 1,900 employees.

During the company's quarterly earnings call last month, Chief Financial Officer Dave Stephenson said it is going to hire more people.

"We're going to continue to grow, but we're going to grow modestly," Stephenson, adding he expects headcount growth of 2-4 per cent this year against 11 per cent headcount growth in 2022.

Airbnb's growth

Airbnb reported 24 per cent growth in its revenue for the fourth quarter that ended December 31.

It reported a net income of $319 million for the quarter, up from $55 million in the same period last year.

In a letter to shareholders, Airbnb stated that at the beginning of 2023, there will still be a high level of demand.

The business stated that it plans to "continue hiring at a calculated pace in 2023."

Airbnb was "particularly encouraged" by market share gains in Latin America and continued recovery within Asia Pacific.

With inputs from Agencies.

