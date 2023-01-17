e-Paper Get App
Layoff wave: Goldman Sachs brutally fires 3,000 people after reportedly calling them for early morning meet

The employees had been called for an early morning meeting under false pretexts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
From HyperSocial CEO's picture of himself crying after firing thousands of employees to Elon Musk sacking people in public on social media, the tech layoffs have seen different reactions from employers. But losing employment in such a manner, amid anxiety caused by the uncertainty in the industry, has been particularly cruel and tragic for employees. In what can be termed as a brutal way of handling the layoffs, investment bank Goldman Sachs reportedly called 3,000 employees for a 7:30 AM meeting, to tell them that they are fired.

Forced to wake up early and attend meeting

All of them, who woke up early to attend the meeting as dutiful employees, were given a choice to wait for their colleagues to arrive and bid farewell. But most of them chose to leave immediately after being hit by the news of being laid off in that fashion. Team heads even greeted employees called for the meeting under false pretexts, while the managers watched.

Remaining employees left confused

Since everything had been wrapped up by 9 am, the employees that arrived at their usual working hours were puzzled about the absence of their colleagues. Goldman Sachs managers said they were sorry, but were forced to lay off workers after mergers and acquisistions slowing down towards the end of 2022, hit the investment bank hard.

