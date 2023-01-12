Layoff wave: IITian writes about different way to start a year, after being fired by Goldman Sachs

From the Meta employee who was laid off two days after landing in Canada to join work, to an Indian woman fired while she was on maternity leave, tech layoffs across the globe have been tragic for lakhs of employees. But the job cuts are spilling over into other sectors such as fashion, entertainment and banking, as recession bogs down the global economy further. Among the thousands hit by layoffs in India, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru shared his account of being fired by Goldman Sachs days after his birthday.

Read Also Layoff wave: LinkedIn experiences demand surge from desperate employees

Shubham Sahu wrote about starting the year with the setback, as he was laid off on January 11, among 3,200 employees at the investment bank. He was working at the bank's Bengaluru office, and this was the 23-year-old's first job.

But other Goldman Sachs employees such as Shilpi Soni, who was working for the firm in Texas, face a more uncetain fate as they are on H1B visa. They now have to look for a job within 60 days, to avoid being sent back to India. Soni wrote that she was the first from her family in rural India to complete her masters abroad, and was laid off after 1.7 years at the firm.

She is determined to find a new job in the limited time she has, and fight it out to get her career back on track.