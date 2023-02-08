e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLayoff wave: E-commerce giant eBay to layoff 500 employees, 4% of total workforce

Layoff wave: E-commerce giant eBay to layoff 500 employees, 4% of total workforce

The layoffs were revealed by eBay CEO Jamie Iannone on Tuesday in a memo to staff that was also submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
eBay CEO Jamie Iannone | Image: eBay (Edited-FPJ)
Follow us on

E-commerce giant eBay has announced to lay off around 500 workers, about 4 per cent of its staff globally, citing the macroeconomic situation.

The layoffs were revealed by eBay CEO Jamie Iannone on Tuesday in a memo to staff that was also submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to Iannone, the company is taking steps to improve its capacity to provide better end-to-end consumer experiences and to support more innovation and growth throughout the platform.

What CEO Jamie Iannone said

"This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas, new technologies, customer innovations and key markets, and to continue to adapt and flex with the changing macro, e-commerce and technology landscape. We're also simplifying our structure to make decisions more effectively and with more speed," he said in the note.

Read Also
Layoff wave: Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs; outsourcing employees at TCS hit hard, Report
article-image

He further added that the move will allow eBay to focus on "where we can make the biggest impact", including expanding the company's categories of focus.

According to CEO Eric Yuan, the video communication app Zoom is also letting off roughly 1,300 employees, or 15% of its workforce.

Yuan also said that he will forego his FY23 corporate bonus and reduce his income for the upcoming fiscal year by 98%.

Read Also
Tech Layoff Wave Continues: Zoom to lay off around 1,300 employees, CEO Eric Yuan takes 98 % pay cut...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%; real GDP growth for 2023-24 projected at 6.4%

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%; real GDP growth for 2023-24 projected at 6.4%

RBI Governor says, G-20 travellers in India can now pay through UPI

RBI Governor says, G-20 travellers in India can now pay through UPI

Layoff wave: E-commerce giant eBay to layoff 500 employees, 4% of total workforce

Layoff wave: E-commerce giant eBay to layoff 500 employees, 4% of total workforce

GVK Vice Chairman denies Rahul Gandhi's claims about pressure to sell Mumbai airport to Adani

GVK Vice Chairman denies Rahul Gandhi's claims about pressure to sell Mumbai airport to Adani

Adani crisis an individual case; Indian banking sector, NBFCs will not be affected by one case: RBI...

Adani crisis an individual case; Indian banking sector, NBFCs will not be affected by one case: RBI...