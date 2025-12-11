 Reserve Bank Announces Redemption Price Of ₹12,801 Per Unit For Two Series Of Sovereign Gold Bonds
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReserve Bank Announces Redemption Price Of ₹12,801 Per Unit For Two Series Of Sovereign Gold Bonds

Reserve Bank Announces Redemption Price Of ₹12,801 Per Unit For Two Series Of Sovereign Gold Bonds

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced a redemption price of Rs 12,801 per unit for two series of sovereign gold bonds. The scheme was launched to dissuade people of the country, one of the largest gold importers in the world, from investing in physical gold. The rally in gold prices over the past few months led to reports of the impressive gains that investors stand to make.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced a redemption price of Rs 12,801 per unit for two series of sovereign gold bonds.Unit holders of SGB 2017-18 Series-XI Issued on December 11, 2017, will get Rs 12,801 per unit as final redemption price, an official statement said.The unit holders had invested at Rs 2,954 per unit of the SGB at the time of redemption, and have also earned an interest of 2.5 per cent per annum on the sum invested.

Read Also
TRAI-RBI Pilot To Help Select Customers Review & Revoke Consents For Promotional Content
article-image

The scheme was launched to dissuade people of the country, one of the largest gold importers in the world, from investing in physical gold. The rally in gold prices over the past few months led to reports of the impressive gains which investors stand to make.

The RBI also announced the same price per unit of Rs 12,801 as Price for premature redemption of 2019-20 Series I due on December 11, 2025.The prices are based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous three working days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA), the RBI said.Accordingly, the price has been arrived at on the basis of the closing price of the precious metal from Monday to Wednesday, it said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha: 57-Year-Old College Principal Arrested For Harassing Woman Lecturer
Odisha: 57-Year-Old College Principal Arrested For Harassing Woman Lecturer
'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With Rohit Sharma; Video
'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With Rohit Sharma; Video
North Goa District Administration Bans Fireworks Inside Nightclubs, Hotels & Other Tourist Establishments Following Fire Incident
North Goa District Administration Bans Fireworks Inside Nightclubs, Hotels & Other Tourist Establishments Following Fire Incident
'Awakening Of Hindus In Tamil Nadu Is Enough To Bring Desired Result': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Thiruparankundram Issue
'Awakening Of Hindus In Tamil Nadu Is Enough To Bring Desired Result': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Thiruparankundram Issue

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Gives Big Relief To NRIs On Re-KYC Rules, Physical Presence In India No Longer Needed For...

SEBI Gives Big Relief To NRIs On Re-KYC Rules, Physical Presence In India No Longer Needed For...

Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project

Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project

Home Furnishings Company Wakefit Innovation Subscribed More Than 2 Times On The Final Day Of Share...

Home Furnishings Company Wakefit Innovation Subscribed More Than 2 Times On The Final Day Of Share...

Dialysis Services Provider Nephrocare Health's IPO Receives 12% Subscription On The First Day Of...

Dialysis Services Provider Nephrocare Health's IPO Receives 12% Subscription On The First Day Of...

Venture Capital Platform IAN Group Announces Final Closure Of ₹871 Crore, To Infuse Into Startups...

Venture Capital Platform IAN Group Announces Final Closure Of ₹871 Crore, To Infuse Into Startups...