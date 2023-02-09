Layoff Season Continues: Disney fires 7K employees to cut costs

Disney to use viewing history for better park experience | Representational Image

San Francisco: Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the layoff of 7,000 employees in order to cut costs. During the company's December quarter earnings call, he said the move was "necessary to address the challenges we're facing today".

"I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide and I am mindful of the personal impact of these changes," said Iger.

Disney to deliver approximately $3billion in savings in next few years

On the content side, Disney expects to deliver approximately $3 billion in savings over the next few years, excluding sports.

According to him, there would be three main business sectors under the strategic reorganisation: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

"This reorganisation will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to our operations and we are committed to running our businesses more efficiently, especially in a challenging economic environment. In that regard, we are targeting $5.5 billion of cost savings across the company," said the CEO.

The company's streaming business lost around $1.5 billion last quarter

Its current forecasts indicate Disney+ will hit profitability by the end of fiscal 2024.

Disney Plus added just 200,000 subscribers in the US and Canada for a total of 46.6 million, while its international offering (excluding HotStar) saw the addition of 1.2 million members.

Disney's direct-to-consumer division, which includes its streaming services, saw a 13 per cent increase in revenue to $5.3 billion, with an operating loss of nearly $1.1 billion.

(With agency inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)