Latest Coronavirus Update: Centre may miss tax, disinvestment collection targets

The government is likely to fall short of its revenue collection estimates in the current fiscal and may face challenges meeting the same in the next as the coronavirus pandemic slows down demand and economic activity.

For an economy that has already slowed down to an 11-year low rate of growth, the outbreak of coronavirus has impacted sectors such as tourism and hospitality after the government placed visa restrictions.

As the impact of coronavirus is widely expected to stay till June-end, officials expect mop-up from disinvestment and taxes to falter, even as oil price fall is likely to make up for the loss in revenue receipts for the current fiscal.