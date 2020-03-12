Coronavirus in India: Lawyer asks BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to postpone IPL, says its breaches 'right to life'

Mumbai: A day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, an advocate has approached Sourav Ganguly the BCCI chief, urging him to postpone the 13th edition of IPL tournament. The advocate has highlighted that IPL might increase in risk of spreading the virus and the situation may go "out of control."

The advocate - Atal Bihari Dubey, in his two page letter, has said that the virus has infringed upon the fundamental right to life of the citizens.

"The right to life is the most important fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. It is also the duty of the government and every organisation to ensure they do not indulge in any act which could create risk to human life," the letter reads.

"I therefore, urge you (Ganguly) to postpone the 13th edition of IPL due to the threat of coronavirus," the lawyer has said.

In his letter, Dubey has referred to the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India and also the declaration by the WHO. "We need to be careful and cautious and for that we need to avoid holding such a event. Therefore, organising IPL will increase the problem and there are chances that the situation may be out of control," the lawyer pointed out.