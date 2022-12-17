Larsen & Toubro sells stake in infra development arm for Rs 2,723 cr

File pic

According to an exchange filing, Larsen and Toubro has transferred its entire shareholding in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited, to Infrastructure Yield Plus II, managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors.

The stake in the joint venture between L&T and Canada Pension Plan, is being sold for more than Rs 2,723 crore. After completion of the deal, L&T IDPL won't be a subsidiary of L&T.