Larsen & Toubro sells off its subsidiary Think Tower Developers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image
Through an exchange filing, Larsen & Toubro has informed that it has sold its entire 99 per cent stake in a subsidiary, Think Tower Developers Private Limited.

The sale was completed for a consideration of Rs 1 lakh.

