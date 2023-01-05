Larsen & Toubro sells off its subsidiary Think Tower Developers

Through an exchange filing, Larsen & Toubro has informed that it has sold its entire 99 per cent stake in a subsidiary, Think Tower Developers Private Limited.
The sale was completed for a consideration of Rs 1 lakh.
