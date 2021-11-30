Landmark Capital launches Rs 500 cr warehousing, logistics fund

Landmark Capital, managing real estate investments through SEBI registered alternative investment funds (AIFs) and managed accounts, today announced the launch of Landmark Warehousing & Logistics Fund. The fund is targeting a corpus of Rs 500 crores, including a green-shoe option of Rs 200 crores.

The fund is launched with an objective to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality Grade-A warehousing and logistics opportunities. Landmark Capital is focusing on non-speculative built-to-suit assets and diversification across geographies to ensure effective risk mitigation.

The fund’s deal pipeline accounts for over 400 acres of land with marquee names as potential anchor tenants.

Ashish Joshi, Founder & CEO, Landmark Capital said, “The growing economy, changes in consumer tastes and behaviour, and digitally savvy millennial consumers has made the Indian warehousing sector an attractive investment opportunity. The other key factors driving this growth include favourable government policies, growing middle class, improved telecom & internet penetration, and increased e-commerce adoption. Through this fund, we are aiming to bring proven global themes which are under-penetrated in Indian market especially in Grade-A industrial assets including warehousing and industrial parks.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:56 AM IST