Lakshmi Vilas Bank independent director resigns citing personal reasons

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Wednesday said its independent director Supriya Prakash Sen has resigned from its board on personal grounds.

The resignation has come days after RBI initiated prompt corrective action against the private sector lender on September 28. Supriya Prakash Sen has resigned from the directorship of the bank on October 2, 2019, the bank said in a regulatory filing, enclosing her resignation letter with it. "Thank you for your letter dated September 30, 2019 appointing me as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Bank. I am sincerely touched by the confidence reposed in me by the Board and the shareholders of the Bank. I am also appreciative of the opportunity to serve the Bank as Additional Director on the Board, since the past 3 months," Sen said in the resignation letter.