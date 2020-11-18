Lakshmi Vilas Bank Crisis: Here is how you can withdraw more than Rs 25,000 from your account

Following an application submitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Central government on Tuesday brought Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a moratorium for 30 days, and restricted withdrawals by depositors to Rs 25,000 each.

The Centre issued the moratorium notification under Section 45 (2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The moratorium came into effect from 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will be in place up to December 16, 2020.

The Department of Financial Services, in a gazette notification, said LVB "shall not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India, make, in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs 25,000 lying to his credit, in any savings, current or any other deposit account" during the moratorium period up to December 16, 2020.