 Lakshadweep Gets Its First Ever Private Bank; HDFC Opens A Branch In The Archipelago
This branch is aimed at upgrading the banking infrastructure in the Union Territory by offering a wide range of services.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Representative Image | FPJ Library

Private lender HDFC Bank opened a branch at Kavaratti Island in Lakshadweep, making it the only private sector bank to have a branch in the Union Territory.

This branch is aimed at upgrading the banking infrastructure in the Union Territory by offering a wide range of services with a focus on personal banking, and digital banking which also includes customised digital solutions including QR-based transaction to retailers.

HDFC Bank has branches in the cold climes of Kashmir, the southern tip of Kanyakumari and now the island of Lakshadweep - a prominent tourist place.

"This reaffirms our commitment to serving customers wherever they in an extremely convenient fashion," said S Sampathkumar, Group Head- Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank. | File/ Representative image

First Private Bank In Lakshadweep

"This reaffirms our commitment to serving customers wherever they in an extremely convenient fashion," said S Sampathkumar, Group Head- Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank.

"We look forward to serving the financial needs of individuals, families, and businesses in Lakshadweep and becoming a trusted partner in their financial journey and contributing to the overall development of the island," said S Sampathkumar.

As of December 31, 2023, the HDFC Bank's distribution network was at 8,091 branches and 20,688 ATMs across 3,872 cities or towns as against 7,183 branches and 19,007 ATMs across 3,552 cities or towns as of December 31, 2022.

About 52 per cent of its branches are in semi-urban and rural areas.

In addition, it has 15,053 business correspondents, which are primarily manned by Common Service Centres (CSC). 

