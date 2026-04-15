KVR Murty Assumes Charge As Whole-Time Member At Sebi, Brings Over 30 Years Of Policy And Financial Expertise

Veteran policy expert KVR Murty takes over key regulatory role at Sebi with extensive government experience | File Photo

New Delhi, April 15, 2026: KVR Murty on Wednesday assumed charge as a Whole-Time Member of markets regulator Sebi. Prior to this appointment, Murty served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts in the Ministry of Defence, Sebi said in a statement.

Extensive experience across sectors

An economics postgraduate from the Delhi School of Economics, Murty brings over three decades of experience across national security, financial administration, and corporate law.

Key roles in government

He has held several key positions in the government, including Principal Integrated Financial Adviser to the Indian Air Force, Financial Adviser at the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Contribution to policy and reforms

During his tenure as Joint Secretary, Murty was involved in policy formulation, e-governance initiatives, and administration of corporate laws.

He also played a key role in conceptualising and driving reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business, including decriminalisation of corporate laws, which later served as a template for the government's Jan Vishwas Bill.

Experience in corporate adjudication

Murty has also adjudicated and issued orders on matters related to schemes of arrangement, mergers, and amalgamations of government companies.

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Previous associations

He had earlier served as a part-time member (government nominee) on the boards of the National Financial Reporting Authority as well as Sebi, and was associated with the councils of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

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