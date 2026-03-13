KV Ramana Murty Appointed SEBI Whole-Time Member For 3-Year Term, Restoring Full Strength To Board

Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty, a 1991-batch Indian Defence Accounts Service officer and ex-Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts, has been named a whole-time member of SEBI. |

Mumbai: Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty, a 1991‑batch Indian Defence Accounts Service officer and former Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts, has been appointed as a whole‑time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a three‑year term, the Department of Economic Affairs said in an official statement. The government's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Murty’s appointment for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders, the announcement said.

Murty had previously served on the SEBI board as a part‑time member representing the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. His appointment brings the number of whole‑time members on the SEBI board to four after vacancies last year. The other whole‑time members include Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, and Sandip Pradhan who are from the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) cadre and Amarjeet Singh who rose through the ranks at SEBI. The SEBI board comprises a chairman, four whole‑time members and four part‑time members.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the current chairman of the board, assumed office on March 1, 2025. Whole-time members play an important role in decision-making, investigations and implementation of policies crucial for the development of India’s capital markets. The part time members of SEBI Board include Deepti Gaur Mukerjee (Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs), Anuradha Thakur (Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs), Shirish Chandra Murmu (Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India) and N. Venkatram.

The SEBI Chairman, earlier this week, said Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have emerged as an important pillar of India’s capital markets and are increasingly playing a key role in financing sectors that strengthen the country’s economic resilience. “The current geopolitical situation is a reminder that capital must do more than chase returns. It must also build resilience,” Pandey said, adding that the AIF industry can help finance sectors such as renewables, energy storage, logistics and supply chains that are critical to strengthening India’s economic capacity.

