KVIC sends legal notice to Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global for 'fraudulently' using their brand name

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has issued legal notices to two firms – Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global – stating that they are “unauthorizedly” and “fraudulently” using the brand name “Khadi”.

KVIC in a statement, on Friday, has said that the two firms are engaged in selling a range of cosmetic and beauty products through various e-commerce platforms using the brand name “Khadi” and thus misleading consumers.

In the notices served to Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global in the first week of August, KVIC has asked them to immediately stop selling or promoting its products using the brand name “Khadi” while also cancelling the domain names www.khadiessentials.com and www.khadiglobalstore.com respectively. The two firms have also been told to discontinue their social media handles on various platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.