KRBL Q1 net profit up 12% at Rs 141 cr; net income rises 33%

KRBL Ltd, which sells rice under India Gate brand, on Friday reported 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 140.76 crore for June quarter 2021-22 on strong income.

Net profit stood at Rs 125.74 crore in the same quarter of previous year, according to a BSE filing.

Net income rose to Rs 1,030.88 crore from Rs 773.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 844.81 crore as against Rs 606.93 crore.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 262.90 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 05:31 PM IST