KPIL Secures New Order Worth Rs 1,008 Crores |

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (Formerly Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/ notification of awards of Rs 1,008 Crores, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

The new order bags in the T&D business of Rs 635 Crores in India and overseas markets Civil works for buildings in India of Rs 373 Crores.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s order inflows stand at Rs 5,122 Crores in Q1 FY24 .

"We are pleased to see a consistent influx of new orders, particularly for our B&F and international T&D business. The domestic civil business is experiencing continuous growth, and we can see promising growth prospects in the international T&D sector. Alongside these order wins, our strong L1 position of ₹ 5,500+ Crores ensures a solid business outlook, giving us confidence in achieving our target order inflows of ₹ 26,000+ Crores for FY24," said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL.

KPIL Shares

The shares of KPIL on Friday at 1:30 pm IST were at Rs 533.60, up by 0.91 percent.