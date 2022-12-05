KPI Green Energy grabs order for 1.10 MW solar power project in Gujarat

In an exchange filing, KPI Green Energy Limited said that it has bagged a project from Isha Prints LLP, for a solar power project of 1.10 megawatts capacity in Gujarat, under captive power producer segment.
The company had earlier received an order for a hybrid wind-solar power project of 5.40 MW-capacity from Greenlab Diamonds LLP, Gujarat. The company under captive power producer business segment also got a 4.2 megawatt hybrid power project from Nouveau Jewellery LLP.
On Monday afternoon, shares of KPI Green Energy were flat at Rs 913.10, but by evening they had gone down to Rs 912.00.