e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKPI Green Energy grabs order for 1.10 MW solar power project in Gujarat

KPI Green Energy grabs order for 1.10 MW solar power project in Gujarat

In the afternoon, shares of KPI Green were flat at Rs 913.10 on the National Stock Exchange.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
KPI Green Energy grabs order for 1.10 MW solar power project in Gujarat | File photo
Follow us on

In an exchange filing, KPI Green Energy Limited said that it has bagged a project from Isha Prints LLP, for a solar power project of 1.10 megawatts capacity in Gujarat, under captive power producer segment.

The company had earlier received an order for a hybrid wind-solar power project of 5.40 MW-capacity from Greenlab Diamonds LLP, Gujarat. The company under captive power producer business segment also got a 4.2 megawatt hybrid power project from Nouveau Jewellery LLP.

Read Also
Adani Green Energy commissions third wind-solar hybrid power plant
article-image

On Monday afternoon, shares of KPI Green Energy were flat at Rs 913.10, but by evening they had gone down to Rs 912.00.

RECENT STORIES

L&T to build depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

L&T to build depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

G20: Amitabh Kant holds talks with Sherpas of Emerging Market Economies

G20: Amitabh Kant holds talks with Sherpas of Emerging Market Economies

Tech layoffs: engineer who was on Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking fired by Meta, says it felt...

Tech layoffs: engineer who was on Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking fired by Meta, says it felt...

Microsoft India hikes prices up to 11% due to currency fluctuations

Microsoft India hikes prices up to 11% due to currency fluctuations

KPI Green Energy grabs order for 1.10 MW solar power project in Gujarat

KPI Green Energy grabs order for 1.10 MW solar power project in Gujarat