Kotak Securities launches 'No Brokerage Plan' for all its clients under 30

Kotak Securities Limited today announced the launch of its 'No Brokerage Plan' for all young traders below the age of 30 to boost their investment goals.

The newly-launched plan is completely free of any brokerage charge for all customers under the age of 30 including delivery trades and Intraday trades across equity, currency, commodity and F&O segments, it said in a press statement. ‘No Brokerage Plan’ can be availed by paying Rs 499 per year. it added.

This plan is available for all self-directed investors and traders. Those who trade through dealers or other service executives will be charged the appropriate brokerage as per their chosen plans, according to Kotak Securities.

New clients who opt for the “No Brokerage Plan” will also get vouchers worth Rs 1998 post-onboarding.

Jaideep Hansraj, MD & CEO – Kotak Securities Limited said, “The No Brokerage Plan” will hugely benefit the new-to-trade and young investors of our country with a special pricing planned by Kotak Securities Limited. We believe the revision in the charges will bring in more value for the youngsters and will also encourage them to participate more actively in wealth creation.”

Suresh Shukla, Joint President – Kotak Securities Limited, said, “We have seen a surge in the new-to-trade and young traders in recent months. The latest ‘No Brokerage Plan’ offered by Kotak Securities will be a welcoming step. A host of value-added services and research insights by our expert analysts are also part of the offering.”

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:51 AM IST