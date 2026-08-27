Kotak Mahindra Investments CFO Change, Hiren Vora To Replace Siddarth Gandotra From September 1

Kotak Mahindra Investments has appointed Hiren Vora as CFO . |

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd has appointed Hiren Vora as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, effective September 1, 2026, following the resignation of Siddarth Gandotra from the senior finance position.

The succession avoids any leadership gap.

Board approves appointment

The board of Kotak Mahindra Investments considered the leadership changes at its meeting held on Thursday. It took note of Gandotra’s resignation as CFO and key managerial personnel, which will become effective from the close of business on August 31, 2026.

The directors subsequently approved Vora’s appointment as the company’s new CFO and key managerial personnel with effect from September 1.

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Gandotra will continue discharging his responsibilities until the end of August, allowing the company to maintain continuity across its finance, reporting and regulatory functions during the handover.

Seamless leadership transition

The back-to-back effective dates leave no interim vacancy in the CFO’s office. Vora will assume responsibility immediately after Gandotra’s departure, ensuring uninterrupted oversight of the company’s financial operations and compliance obligations.

The company did not provide any additional details in the announcement regarding Gandotra’s reasons for stepping down. Information relating to both executives was included in annexures accompanying the regulatory disclosure.

Changes disclosed to exchanges

Kotak Mahindra Investments reported the resignation and appointment in accordance with the disclosure requirements prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s listing regulations.

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The regulatory framework requires listed entities to promptly inform stock exchanges about changes involving directors, senior management personnel and key managerial personnel.

As CFO, Vora is expected to oversee financial reporting, capital management, budgeting, controls and statutory compliance. His designation as key managerial personnel also places him among the executives responsible for the company’s principal corporate and regulatory functions.

The disclosure provides investors and other stakeholders with clarity on the succession arrangement ahead of the leadership change becoming effective.