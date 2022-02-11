Kotak Mahindra Bank signs MoU with Prasar Bharati

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) today announced that it has become the first private sector bank to offer its Corporate Salary Account proposition to employees of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between KMBL and Prasar Bharati at Prasar Bharati House, New Delhi.

The Kotak Salary Account will provide access to a host of products and services from KMBL, including a zero-balance salary account with free unlimited ATM transactions on all VISA ATMs and Anywhere Banking across its 1,622 branches and 2,601 ATMs.

Virat Diwanji, Group President – Retail Liabilities & Branch Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “With its various channels and radio stations, Prasar Bharati reaches every nook and corner of the country. It is our privilege to be their banker. The Kotak Salary Account provides a range of privileges with a host of personalised offerings, designed according to the requirements of Prasar Bharati employees.”

Benefits of Kotak Salary Account

Complimentary personal accident insurance cover on Visa/Master/RuPay Platinum Debit Card

Personal accidental death cover of up to Rs 50 lakh

Air accident death cover of Rs. 50 lakh

Lost card liability insurance of up to Rs. 3.50 lakh

Purchase protection of up to Rs. 1 lakh

Lost baggage insurance of up to Rs. 1 lakh

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:39 PM IST