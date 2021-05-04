Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain over 2% after Q4 results

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained over 2 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 35 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter.

The stock jumped 2.13 percent to Rs 1,761.20 on the BSE. At the NSE, it rose by 2 percent to Rs 1,761.

Thon Monday reported a 36 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,589 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The total income rose to Rs 16,175.87 crore during the fourth quarter from Rs 12,084.71 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a statement.

During the quarter, the standalone profit also increased by 33 per cent to Rs 1,682 crore as compared to Rs 1,267 crore in the same period a year ago.