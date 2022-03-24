Kotak Mahindra Bank launches FYN, digital platform exclusively for business banking, corporate clients

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) today announced the launch of Kotak FYN, its new enterprise portal exclusive for Business Banking and Corporate clients.

The bank’s customers can use the portal to carry out all trade and services transactions. By the last quarter of 2022, the Kotak FYN portal will include many other services, including account services, payments and collections, it said in a press statement.

What does FYN provide?

Kotak FYN aims to provide customers with a seamless experience in a unified view across all product platforms. The portal assures paperless transactions and the facility to track end-to-end transactions.

It provides status updates, thereby reducing queries and retrieval of documents submitted along with a safe and secure channel with an authentication process.

The portal will offer a host of other features like a dashboard which customers can customise, track the utilisation of transaction limits on a real time basis, access to past transactions, upcoming transaction events etc. It also promises to provide an individualised experience in minimum steps and systems stability.

One-stop digital corporate portal

Shekhar Bhandari, President-Global Transaction Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “FYN is our future-ready, one-stop digital corporate portal which will revolutionise the way our customers perform their banking activities. FYN’s end-to-end digital architecture, increased efficiency, speed and enhanced security protocols will form the backbone of growing digital trade. We see this as a highly differentiated offering for our corporate customers and their entire ecosystem.”

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:36 PM IST