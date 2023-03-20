 Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 30,000 NCDs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 30,000 NCDs

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 30,000 NCDs

The NCDs are of a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating Rs 300 cr, issued on private placement basis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 30,000 NCDs | Image: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Representative)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announced that the bank has, today, on March 20, 2023, allotted 30,000 Senior, Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Long Term Fully Paid Up Non-Convertible Bonds in the nature of Debentures (NCDs), of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating Rs 300 cr, issued on private placement basis, via an exchange filing.

The issue is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Read Also
Mastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Twitter Day: Social media platform exceeds 8 billion user-minutes per day, says Elon Musk

Twitter Day: Social media platform exceeds 8 billion user-minutes per day, says Elon Musk

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.63 against dollar

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.63 against dollar

Google won't pay for maternity leave allege laid-off employees

Google won't pay for maternity leave allege laid-off employees