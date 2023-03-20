Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 30,000 NCDs | Image: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Representative)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announced that the bank has, today, on March 20, 2023, allotted 30,000 Senior, Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Long Term Fully Paid Up Non-Convertible Bonds in the nature of Debentures (NCDs), of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating Rs 300 cr, issued on private placement basis, via an exchange filing.

The issue is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Read Also Mastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares