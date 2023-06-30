Kotak Mahindra Bank Allots 5,96,946 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Representative)

As per the regulatory filing, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday announced the allotment of 5,96,946 Equity Shares to employees as stock option under the Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

The equity shares were allotted in the following series: 2,82,882 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/19 (4th Tranche), 1,896 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/21 (4th Tranche), 10,000 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/22 (4th Tranche), 2,06,771 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/25 (2nd Tranche), 2,782 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/25 (3rd Tranche), 2,782 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/25 (4th Tranche), 845 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/30 (2nd Tranche), 33,110 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/31 (1st Tranche), 33,768 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/34 (1st Tranche) and 22,110 under ESOP Scheme Series 2015/35 (1st Tranche).

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares

The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,843, up by 0.13 percent.

Read Also Kotak Mahindra Bank Issues NCDs Worth Rs 7,000 Crore