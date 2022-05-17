Kotak Group unveils Kotak Private, a platform for UHNIs, HNIs

Kotak Mahindra Group today unveiled Kotak Private – a new proposition that offers a comprehensive platform covering the entire gamut of solutions for ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNI) and high net worth (HNI) individuals, comprising entrepreneurs, business families, and professionals.

Kotak Group marked the launch of Kotak Private with Live Your Purpose – its new brand theme that enables clients to take their minds off their money, and pursue their deeper calling in life.

Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa graced the occasion and shared engaging insights on how she has found her purpose in life.

Nayar said, “Following one's own dream is never easy. It requires the courage to believe in oneself. Sometimes it involves starting again and entering unfamiliar and uncharted territory that may have many challenges. But as long as the spirit of adventure stirs you and as long as you remember that the journey is more important than the destination, you will get there enjoying the journey and not waiting for the rewards. This idea of doing what's right by 'you' was the inspiration for the name Nykaa itself, a message to all that one must pursue their dreams and shine the spotlight on their lives.”

KVS Manian, Whole Time Director & Member of Group Management Council, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited said, “At Kotak Private, being client centric is at our core. With nearly two decades of experience in the Indian Private Banking industry, we have come to understand what it truly means to be able to Live Your Purpose. Kotak Private, our bespoke and comprehensive platform offers the comfort and expertise of a trusted institution, enabling clients to think beyond financial matters, and pursue their deeper purpose in life.”

