Kotak Bank hikes hikes by 5 bps across tenures

The bank's new loan rates will fall between 8.20 and 9.20%. The lender increased the MCLR by 10 to 30 bps across all tenures in January

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Kotak Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps across tenures | Image: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Representative)
Kotak Mahindra Bank has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by five basis points across loan tenures effective today, according to the bank's website.

The bank's new loan rates will fall between 8.20 and 9.20%. The lender increased the MCLR by 10 to 30 bps across all tenures in January.

The policy repo rate was increased by 25 bps on February 8 by the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI.

The repo rate is currently 6.50%, bringing the main policy rate's cumulative increase since May 2022 to 250 bps.

article-image

KPMG cuts 2% of workforce in US, first among Big 4 accounting firms: Report

Nestle appoint Svetlana Boldina as executive director and CFO

Ambuja Cements preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block

Reddit aims for IPO later this year: Report

