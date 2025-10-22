 Kolkata-Based Jayesh Logistics Fixes Price Band For ₹28.63 Crore Initial Share Sale, Will Open For Public Subscription On October 27
Founded in 2011, Jayesh Logistics Limited is a rapidly growing player in India's logistics and supply chain management sector, offering freight transportation (road and rail), truck forwarding, customs clearance, loading and unloading, and heavy machinery on hire.

New Delhi: Kolkata-based Jayesh Logistics on Tuesday said it has fixed the price band at Rs 116-122 per equity share for its Rs 28.63 crore initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on October 27.The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on October 29, and bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on October 24, Jayesh Logistics said in a statement.The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 23.47 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The proceeds from the issue will be utilised to fund the expenditure towards the purchase of side wall trailers, expand warehousing and smart logistics infrastructure, meet working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2011, Jayesh Logistics Limited is a rapidly growing player in India's logistics and supply chain management sector, offering freight transportation (road and rail), truck forwarding, customs clearance, loading and unloading, and heavy machinery on hire.The company focuses on cross-border cargo movements across the Indo-Nepal Corridor and the Nepal hinterland.

On the financial front, Jayesh Logistics reported a revenue of Rs 25.20 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2.02 crore for the April-June quarter. The company posted a revenue of Rs 111.88 crore and PAT of Rs 7.20 crore in FY25.The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE's SME platform Emerge, with a tentative listing date fixed on November 3.Indcap Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

