 'Kolhapuri-Chappal Exports Could Become A $1 Billion‑A‑Year Opportunity': Piyush Goyal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Kolhapuri-Chappal Exports Could Become A $1 Billion‑A‑Year Opportunity': Piyush Goyal

'Kolhapuri-Chappal Exports Could Become A $1 Billion‑A‑Year Opportunity': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said Kolhapuri chappal exports could become a $1 billion‑a‑year opportunity to produce limited‑edition, Kolhapuri‑inspired sandals in India. Prada's technical team conducted a technical visit to Kolhapur to evaluate traditional production processes and meet artisans and cooperative heads.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said Kolhapuri chappal exports could become a $1 billion‑a‑year opportunity, following an agreement between Italian fashion house Prada and two government‑run corporations to produce limited‑edition, Kolhapuri‑inspired sandals in India.

"I was very happy when I heard about the collaboration between Prada and our Kolhapuri chappal manufacturers," Goyal said. The minister said that he often wondered, "why Kolhapuri chappals, with their beautiful, intricate designs and handwork, bright colours, comfort, and unique way of presentation, should not become a global brand". "I am happy that Prada has picked that up and that we will now be able to offer the Kolhapuri brand, the Kolhapuri designs, to the rest of the world," he said.

Read Also
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Highlights Rajasthan's Rapid Growth, Urging The Diaspora To Become...
article-image

"I had always envisaged Kolhapuri chappals to be able to do an export of Rs 1 billion from India. And that is the potential that I would like both sides to collaborate and work towards," Goyal added. Goyal, speaking after a meeting with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, said the target was possible, as once one gets used to wearing Kolhapuri chappals, "you will not want anything else."

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai with LIDCOM (Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation) and LIDKAR (Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation). Prada's technical team conducted a technical visit to Kolhapur to evaluate traditional production processes and meet artisans and cooperative heads. Prada’s Kolhapuri sandal collection is slated for a February 2026 debut across 40 select Prada stores and its e‑commerce platform.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Receives ₹58.75 Crore Tax Penalty Notice After Days Of Disrupted Domestic Air Travel
IndiGo Receives ₹58.75 Crore Tax Penalty Notice After Days Of Disrupted Domestic Air Travel
India’s Gem & Jewellery Exports Soar 19% To $2.52 Billion, Driven By Gains In Cut & Polished Diamonds, Gold, Silver & Platinum
India’s Gem & Jewellery Exports Soar 19% To $2.52 Billion, Driven By Gains In Cut & Polished Diamonds, Gold, Silver & Platinum
Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete City-Wise Schedule For Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Delhi Event
Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete City-Wise Schedule For Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Delhi Event
Virar Building Collapse Probe Deepens As VVMC Assistant Commissioner Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody And Suspended From Service
Virar Building Collapse Probe Deepens As VVMC Assistant Commissioner Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody And Suspended From Service

Earlier this year, Prada drew criticism for selling Kolhapuri‑style sandals at Rs 1.2 lakh without crediting artisans, and the company later dispatched its officials to India. Goyal reiterated India’s commitment to a free trade agreement with the EU, adding that the country seeks deeper industrial and economic ties with Italy across R&amp;D, technology, defence, textiles, agriculture, and food processing.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Receives ₹58.75 Crore Tax Penalty Notice After Days Of Disrupted Domestic Air Travel

IndiGo Receives ₹58.75 Crore Tax Penalty Notice After Days Of Disrupted Domestic Air Travel

India’s Gem & Jewellery Exports Soar 19% To $2.52 Billion, Driven By Gains In Cut & Polished...

India’s Gem & Jewellery Exports Soar 19% To $2.52 Billion, Driven By Gains In Cut & Polished...

'Kolhapuri-Chappal Exports Could Become A $1 Billion‑A‑Year Opportunity': Piyush Goyal

'Kolhapuri-Chappal Exports Could Become A $1 Billion‑A‑Year Opportunity': Piyush Goyal

Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release...

Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release...

Adani Green Energy Emerges As One Of India’s Strongest Performers In The Latest Sustainability...

Adani Green Energy Emerges As One Of India’s Strongest Performers In The Latest Sustainability...