'Koi Azaad Insaan…’: Anand Mahindra’s Independence Day Message For India’s 78th Celebration

Anand Mahindra |

Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, also known for his inspiring social media presence, shares a deeply moving message on the X, formerly Twitter, on the India's 78th Independence Day.

His post read: "Koi Azaad insaan… Yahin Pe rehta hai… Just beautiful. The PRIVILEGE of freedom expressed with powerful simplicity. Thank you for your words & voice, Piyush Pandey. A very Happy Independence Day to all."

Accompanying the post, he shared a video of the Indian national flag proudly fluttering gracefully in front of houses was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and struggles that earned the country its independence.

Koi Azaad insaan…



Yahin Pe rehta hai…



Just beautiful. The PRIVILEGE of freedom expressed with powerful simplicity.



Thank you for your words & voice, Piyush Pandey.



A very Happy Independence Day to all. #IndependenceDay2024 #JaiHind



🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mLxLoUXbqw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 15, 2024

The simplicity of the video resonated with the understated elegance of his message, emphasising that freedom is both a gift and a continuous effort.

Netizens Reaction

"Freedom and independence come at a high cost, earned through hard work and sacrifice," responded an X user to Mahindra's post.

Another added, "Sir Aaj THAR ROXX ko azad kar dijiye"

Happy Independence Day sir. 🫡



The new Thar is truly an independence day gift for car enthusiasts. Brilliant car 👏🏻 — Vikram (@vikram_lingam) August 15, 2024

कोई आज़ाद नहीं है इस मुल्क में!

सब किसी न किसी बेड़ी में जकड़े हुए हैं। — KP Singh (@kpsingh1966) August 15, 2024

India's 78th Independence Day

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi as part of the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

This year’s theme, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047,’ focuses on the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by the year 2047.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopters shower flower petals, as PM Narendra Modi hoists the Tiranga on the ramparts of Red Fort.



(Video: PM Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/466HUVkWlZ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

The Independence Day events highlight this mission and aim to renew efforts towards building a stronger, more prosperous India over the coming decades.