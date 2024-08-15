 'Koi Azaad Insaan…’: Anand Mahindra’s Independence Day Message For India’s 78th Celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Koi Azaad Insaan…’: Anand Mahindra’s Independence Day Message For India’s 78th Celebration

'Koi Azaad Insaan…’: Anand Mahindra’s Independence Day Message For India’s 78th Celebration

Accompanying the post, he shared a video of the Indian national flag proudly fluttering gracefully in front of houses was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and struggles that earned the country its independence.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Anand Mahindra |

Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, also known for his inspiring social media presence, shares a deeply moving message on the X, formerly Twitter, on the India's 78th Independence Day.

His post read: "Koi Azaad insaan… Yahin Pe rehta hai… Just beautiful. The PRIVILEGE of freedom expressed with powerful simplicity. Thank you for your words & voice, Piyush Pandey. A very Happy Independence Day to all."

FPJ Shorts
Chhava Teaser Unveiled At Stree 2 Screening: Vicky Kaushal ROARS As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (VIDEO)
Chhava Teaser Unveiled At Stree 2 Screening: Vicky Kaushal ROARS As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (VIDEO)
'May We Keep Flying Our Tricolor high Wherever We Go': Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir & Other Indian Athletes Wish The Entire Nation On 78th Independence Day
'May We Keep Flying Our Tricolor high Wherever We Go': Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir & Other Indian Athletes Wish The Entire Nation On 78th Independence Day
China's Economic Recovery Dragged Down By Property Slump And Weak Consumption In July
China's Economic Recovery Dragged Down By Property Slump And Weak Consumption In July
'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech
'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech

Accompanying the post, he shared a video of the Indian national flag proudly fluttering gracefully in front of houses was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and struggles that earned the country its independence.

The simplicity of the video resonated with the understated elegance of his message, emphasising that freedom is both a gift and a continuous effort.

Read Also
'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech
article-image

Netizens Reaction

"Freedom and independence come at a high cost, earned through hard work and sacrifice," responded an X user to Mahindra's post.

Another added, "Sir Aaj THAR ROXX ko azad kar dijiye"

India's 78th Independence Day

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi as part of the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

This year’s theme, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047,’ focuses on the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by the year 2047.

The Independence Day events highlight this mission and aim to renew efforts towards building a stronger, more prosperous India over the coming decades.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Koi Azaad Insaan…’: Anand Mahindra’s Independence Day Message For India’s 78th Celebration

'Koi Azaad Insaan…’: Anand Mahindra’s Independence Day Message For India’s 78th Celebration

China's Economic Recovery Dragged Down By Property Slump And Weak Consumption In July

China's Economic Recovery Dragged Down By Property Slump And Weak Consumption In July

'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech

'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech

PM Modi Focusses On Manufacturing In His Independence Day Speech From Red Fort

PM Modi Focusses On Manufacturing In His Independence Day Speech From Red Fort

PM Modi’s I-Day 2024 Speech: 'Our Reform Agenda Is Neither Just For Editorials, Praise, Nor Under...

PM Modi’s I-Day 2024 Speech: 'Our Reform Agenda Is Neither Just For Editorials, Praise, Nor Under...