Kingston strengthens its footprint in India; Plans to launch slew of products across categories

Strengthening its footprint in India market, Kingston Technology, a leader of memory products and technology solutions, showcased its compelling range of products across categories and is expected to launch a slew of products by the end of the year.

The wide spectrum of products ranges from memory products and storage solutions. From SATA to NVMe, laptop to server, Kingston SSDs provide the speed and reliability consumers want for the upgrade one needs for PC builds, servers, and system builders. The company also comes up with compatible RAM memory for Desktop PC, Laptop, or Server. Further to cater to the ever-evolving needs of data portability, the company has a wide away of USB Flash Drives for personal, business, and encrypted data needs. Kingston also makes SD and MicroSD Flash Memory Cards and Readers for a variety of devices, such as digital cameras, Android phones, drones, dashcams and security cams. High performance gaming line, Kingston FURY, offers memory and storage products that cover mainstream and extreme gamers’ needs. To top it all, Kingston provides embedded NAND and DRAM solutions and components for industrial-level electronic manufacturing.

Kingston’s focus on its channel centric approach has helped the company reinforce its leadership position consecutively in both memory and storage segment. TRENDFOCUS, a leading analyst firm globally has named Kingston as the number one client SSD vendor in the channel with 22.2% for unit market share. Moreover, Kingston has been ranked top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world, according to a top analyst firm TrendForce with an estimated 78.02% market share. The company is also one of the leaders in third party USB drive market consistently. It has received same acknowledgement in India market as well by garnering an overwhelming response from customers across categories. Be it for work-from-home, education, gaming or enterprise segment, the company has stayed true to its credo of ‘Kingston Is With You’ by providing excellent products for its customers in India.

India is an important market for Kingston in APAC owing to its immense potential for PCDIY and gaming space. The company has been consistently working towards excelling in the market and have received an overwhelming response from our consumers in the country across all the regions. Kingston is the most preferred brand in both memory and storage segment in India.

Additionally, Kingston has a compelling line-up of products either launched recently or soon to be launched -Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB, Kington FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB in the FURY range for the extreme gamers, Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 series for enterprise customers, for the mainstream users, who want to carry their important memories and document on the go, we are launching two new USBs- Kingston DataTraveler® microDuo™ 3C and Kingston DataTraveler® Micro USB Flash Drive. Lastly, Kingston is also coming up with a 4TB version of our Kingston XS2000 external SSD for content creators and photographers.

Going ahead, the company has a concrete roadmap to grow in the market and bring in riveting solutions for our discerning customers

With two years of pandemic, there is a trend for PC upgrade in consumers as they are working from home, studying from home, etc. Most of the consumers are looking for budget-friendly and effective solutions to improve performance. Replacing the hard drive with a solid-state drive (SSD) or increasing the RAM of the PC, are some of the easiest and quickest ways to boost the PC performance. Kingston is the most preferred brand in the Indian market and well poised in the market due to extensive SSD and DRAM product portfolio and aggressive pricing

The acceptance from the channel and consumers has really given the company good results. Kingston’s SSD and DRAM numbers are growing on month to month basis. This year the company has seen an explosive growth and robust demand for the NVMe PCIe SSD in particular. The NVMe products like. Kingston A2000, Kingston NV1, Kingston KC3000 are apt for storage solutions for people looking for exceptional performance