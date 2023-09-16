KIMS Hospital Enterprises Acquires 11.52% Additional Stake In Kondapur Healthcare | Wikipedia

KIMS Hospital Enterprises Private Limited, a subsidiary of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited made a further investment by acquiring an additional stake of 11.52 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The shares were acquired for Rs 10 per equity and the total cost of acquisition was at Rs 20,00,00,000.

The total paid-up Equity Share Capital of Kondapur Healthcare as of September 16 was at Rs. 173,68,15,000/-. Accordingly, the total equity stake of the Material Subsidiary of the

company has increased to 28.79 per cent worth Rs 50,00,00,000.

The company first invested Rs 10,00,00,000 acquiring 5.76 per cent, the second and the third investment was of Rs 20,00,00,000 for 11.52 per cent stake each.

Kondapur Healthcare Limited will be a green field project which is presently under construction of a hospital.

KIMS shares

The shares of Krishna Insitute of Medical Sciencs on Friday closed at Rs 2,021.70, ending the week down by 5.53 per cent.

