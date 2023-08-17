KIMS Hospital Enterprises Acquires 8.06% Equity Stake In Kondapur Healthcare | Wikipedia

KIMS (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited) on Thursday announced that the material subsidiary, that is, KIMS Hospital Enterprises Private Limited of KIMS has made an investment by acquiring equity stake of 8.06 percent in Kondapur Healthcare Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Kondapur Healthcare Limited is a third-party company wherein the material subsidiary of the Company has acquired equity holding of 8.06 percent through a primary purchase.

The total paid-up Equity Share Capital of Kondapur Healthcare Private Limited as of date is Rs 124,00,15,000.

The acquisition is within the overall limit under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The shares were acquired at Rs 10 per equity share based on the valuation report and the total cost of acquisition is Rs. 10,00,00,000.

Kondapur Healthcare Limited is a green field project which is presently under construction of a hospital.

KIMS shares

The shares of KIMS on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,908, up by 0.44 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)